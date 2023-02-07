Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 76.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.25% to Rs 370.07 croreNet profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 76.35% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.25% to Rs 370.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 271.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales370.07271.62 36 OPM %16.3415.37 -PBDT49.9634.73 44 PBT34.1820.37 68 NP24.4613.87 76
