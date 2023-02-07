Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 76.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.25% to Rs 370.07 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 76.35% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.25% to Rs 370.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 271.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.370.07271.6216.3415.3749.9634.7334.1820.3724.4613.87

