Twenty First Century Printers standalone net profit rises 86.93% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 45.98% in the September 2018 quarter
Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 284.62% in the June 2018 quarter
Twenty First Century Management Services standalone net profit rises 232.98% in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 209.07 croreNet profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 86.93% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 209.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 176.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales209.07176.90 18 OPM %14.5212.96 -PBDT23.1516.81 38 PBT14.438.48 70 NP11.015.89 87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU