JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Twenty First Century Printers standalone net profit rises 86.93% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 209.07 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 86.93% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 209.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 176.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales209.07176.90 18 OPM %14.5212.96 -PBDT23.1516.81 38 PBT14.438.48 70 NP11.015.89 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements