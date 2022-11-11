Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 45.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 22.78% to Rs 14.71 croreNet profit of Tyche Industries declined 45.18% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.78% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.7119.05 -23 OPM %14.8927.56 -PBDT3.526.17 -43 PBT3.135.72 -45 NP2.334.25 -45
