Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 45.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 22.78% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 45.18% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.78% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.7119.05 -23 OPM %14.8927.56 -PBDT3.526.17 -43 PBT3.135.72 -45 NP2.334.25 -45

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:41 IST

