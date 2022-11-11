Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 45.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.78% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 45.18% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.78% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.7119.0514.8927.563.526.173.135.722.334.25

