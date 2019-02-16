Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Typhoon Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.060.03 100 OPM %16.670 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
