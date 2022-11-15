JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 15.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 18.35 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 15.54% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.3516.29 13 OPM %44.6938.49 -PBDT7.876.85 15 PBT7.666.63 16 NP7.666.63 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU