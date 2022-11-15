Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 15.54% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 18.35 croreNet profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 15.54% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.3516.29 13 OPM %44.6938.49 -PBDT7.876.85 15 PBT7.666.63 16 NP7.666.63 16
