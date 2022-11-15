Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 15.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 18.35 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 15.54% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.3516.2944.6938.497.876.857.666.637.666.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)