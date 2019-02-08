U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 32.46% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 32.44 croreNet profit of U P Hotels declined 32.46% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 32.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales32.4431.99 1 OPM %20.6822.38 -PBDT7.568.14 -7 PBT5.926.47 -9 NP4.376.47 -32
