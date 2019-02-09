Ucal Fuel Systems standalone net profit rises 22.09% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 152.55 croreNet profit of Ucal Fuel Systems rose 22.09% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 152.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 149.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales152.55149.21 2 OPM %16.7218.35 -PBDT21.8123.46 -7 PBT15.4418.53 -17 NP14.2611.68 22
