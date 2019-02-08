JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kalyani Investment Company standalone net profit rises 23.36% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

UCO Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 998.74 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income decline 3.25% to Rs 3337.32 crore

Net Loss of UCO Bank reported to Rs 998.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1016.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income declined 3.25% to Rs 3337.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3449.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income3337.323449.55 -3 OPM %37.2938.87 -PBDT-1018.15-1016.43 0 PBT-1018.15-1016.43 0 NP-998.74-1016.43 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements