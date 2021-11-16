UCO Bank slips for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 13.8, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.37% in last one year as compared to a 40.69% rally in NIFTY and a 96.7% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.8, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18112.65. The Sensex is at 60709.38, down 0.02%.UCO Bank has lost around 5.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has increased around 0.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2870.3, down 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

