UCO Bank spurts 0.81%, rises for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 12.45, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.66% in last one year as compared to a 22.65% jump in NIFTY and a 36.63% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12.45, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18009.4. The Sensex is at 60375.82, down 0.39%. UCO Bank has gained around 8.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has gained around 17.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2861.6, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)