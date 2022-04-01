UCO Bank spurts 2.11%, up for third straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 12.1, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.04% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% gain in NIFTY and a 32.72% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12.1, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17546.85. The Sensex is at 58855.7, up 0.49%. UCO Bank has added around 2.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has added around 6.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2725.65, up 3.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

