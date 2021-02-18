UCO Bank spurts 6.67%

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 15.2, up 6.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.14% in last one year as compared to a 24.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.2, up 6.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 15118.35. The Sensex is at 51392.24, down 0.6%. UCO Bank has risen around 16.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 32.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2450.9, up 5.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 618.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 142.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

