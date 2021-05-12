UCO Bank stays supported

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 12.75, up 8.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.69% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% jump in NIFTY and a 82.34% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12.75, up 8.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48804.34, down 0.73%. UCO Bank has gained around 10.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has gained around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2169.45, up 4.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 339.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 116.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

