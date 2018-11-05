Udaipur Cement Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.90 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Udaipur Cement Works approves appointment of directors
Udaipur Cement Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.92 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Udaipur man blows up self after wife left him
Awaiting ambulance, woman delivers baby on road in Rajasthan
Man thrashed for teasing woman in Raj
-
Sales rise 43.79% to Rs 115.10 croreNet Loss of Udaipur Cement Works reported to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 23.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 43.79% to Rs 115.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 80.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales115.1080.05 44 OPM %4.590.06 -PBDT-11.84-17.23 31 PBT-20.41-25.04 18 NP-13.90-23.49 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU