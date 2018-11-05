JUST IN
Udaipur Cement Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.90 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 43.79% to Rs 115.10 crore

Net Loss of Udaipur Cement Works reported to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 23.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 43.79% to Rs 115.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 80.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales115.1080.05 44 OPM %4.590.06 -PBDT-11.84-17.23 31 PBT-20.41-25.04 18 NP-13.90-23.49 41

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018.

