JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IM+ Capitals standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 68.85% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 23.69 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries declined 68.85% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 23.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.6918.45 28 OPM %1.393.52 -PBDT0.250.64 -61 PBT0.180.58 -69 NP0.190.61 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements