UFM Industries standalone net profit rises 1.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.39% to Rs 21.47 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries rose 1.43% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.21.4717.404.986.091.021.000.960.940.710.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)