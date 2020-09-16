UFM Industries standalone net profit rises 1.43% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 23.39% to Rs 21.47 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries rose 1.43% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.4717.40 23 OPM %4.986.09 -PBDT1.021.00 2 PBT0.960.94 2 NP0.710.70 1

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 17:20 IST

