Ugro Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 108.68% to Rs 30.78 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital reported to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 108.68% to Rs 30.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.7814.75 109 OPM %44.44-17.63 -PBDT6.84-0.95 LP PBT4.13-2.23 LP NP3.73-1.84 LP

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 08:53 IST

