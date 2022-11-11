Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 55.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 143.81% to Rs 150.75 croreNet profit of Ugro Capital rose 55.92% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 143.81% to Rs 150.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales150.7561.83 144 OPM %56.7854.21 -PBDT22.307.58 194 PBT17.554.72 272 NP5.273.38 56
