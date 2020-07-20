JUST IN
Business Standard

Ujaas Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 80.83% to Rs 9.57 crore

Net loss of Ujaas Energy reported to Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.83% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.38% to Rs 50.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.5749.92 -81 50.88156.00 -67 OPM %-229.5710.42 --16.3112.99 - PBDT-25.292.45 PL -18.499.43 PL PBT-27.220.45 PL -26.401.15 PL NP-23.020.69 PL -13.356.61 PL

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 07:50 IST

