Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 49.92 croreNet profit of Ujaas Energy declined 32.35% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 49.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.14% to Rs 6.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 56.77% to Rs 144.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 334.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales49.9266.73 -25 144.45334.17 -57 OPM %10.429.11 -6.0312.08 - PBDT2.452.73 -10 9.4326.73 -65 PBT0.450.71 -37 1.1518.51 -94 NP0.691.02 -32 6.6117.01 -61
