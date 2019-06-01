Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 49.92 crore

Net profit of declined 32.35% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 49.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.14% to Rs 6.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 56.77% to Rs 144.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 334.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

