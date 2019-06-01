Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ujjivan Financial Services Q4 net profit at Rs 12 cr
Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints Nitin Chugh as MD, CEO from Dec 1
Fincare Small Finance Bank Awarded the Celent Model Bank 2019 Award
-
Sales reported at Rs 11.00 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Financial Services reported to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 11.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2058.00% to Rs 21.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 22.00 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.000 0 22.000 0 OPM %86.640 -69.500 - PBDT11.930.08 14813 23.913.58 568 PBT11.920.07 16929 23.893.57 569 NP11.22-0.20 LP 21.581.00 2058
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU