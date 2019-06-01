JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Muller & Phipps (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 11.00 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Financial Services reported to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 11.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2058.00% to Rs 21.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 22.00 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.000 0 22.000 0 OPM %86.640 -69.500 - PBDT11.930.08 14813 23.913.58 568 PBT11.920.07 16929 23.893.57 569 NP11.22-0.20 LP 21.581.00 2058

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU