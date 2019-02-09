JUST IN
Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 21.88% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 76.76% to Rs 20.84 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 21.88% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 76.76% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales20.8411.79 77 OPM %6.488.57 -PBDT0.690.59 17 PBT0.490.43 14 NP0.390.32 22

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:39 IST

