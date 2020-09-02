Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.14% to Rs 14.74 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.14% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14.7418.236.785.870.580.480.430.350.320.26

