Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.14% to Rs 14.74 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.14% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.7418.23 -19 OPM %6.785.87 -PBDT0.580.48 21 PBT0.430.35 23 NP0.320.26 23

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 13:30 IST

