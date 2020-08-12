Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit declines 32.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.19% to Rs 60.66 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments declined 32.30% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.19% to Rs 60.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.60.6670.6921.6126.3715.4820.2513.4318.1510.0014.77

