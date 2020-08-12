Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit declines 32.30% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 14.19% to Rs 60.66 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments declined 32.30% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.19% to Rs 60.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales60.6670.69 -14 OPM %21.6126.37 -PBDT15.4820.25 -24 PBT13.4318.15 -26 NP10.0014.77 -32

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 14:29 IST

