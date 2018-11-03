Umang Dairies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.66% to Rs 47.88 croreNet Loss of Umang Dairies reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 47.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales47.8859.60 -20 OPM %0.98-0.29 -PBDT-0.36-0.93 61 PBT-1.25-1.82 31 NP-0.81-1.18 31
