Uni Abex Alloy Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.88 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 21.90 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.9018.25 20 OPM %16.1211.01 -PBDT2.781.56 78 PBT1.600.30 433 NP1.88-0.05 LP
