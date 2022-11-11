Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.09% to Rs 43.27 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 8.99% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 43.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.43.2734.599.5413.414.154.583.193.552.432.67

