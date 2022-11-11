Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lucifer Bikes, India's most premium alloy cycles launched in India
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
Benchmarks trade with minor gains; strong market breadth
JSW Steel records net loss of Rs 848 cr in Q2 FY23
Tata Steel Long Products rises on concluding acquisition of NINL
-
Sales rise 25.09% to Rs 43.27 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 8.99% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 43.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.2734.59 25 OPM %9.5413.41 -PBDT4.154.58 -9 PBT3.193.55 -10 NP2.432.67 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU