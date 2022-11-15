Unijolly Investments Company standalone net profit declines 98.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.33% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Unijolly Investments Company declined 98.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.12 -58 OPM %60.0083.33 -PBDT0.040.50 -92 PBT0.040.50 -92 NP0.010.50 -98
