JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Integrated Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Unijolly Investments Company standalone net profit declines 98.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Unijolly Investments Company declined 98.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.12 -58 OPM %60.0083.33 -PBDT0.040.50 -92 PBT0.040.50 -92 NP0.010.50 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU