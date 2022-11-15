Unijolly Investments Company standalone net profit declines 98.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Unijolly Investments Company declined 98.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.050.1260.0083.330.040.500.040.500.010.50

