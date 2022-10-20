JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 22.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 17.37% to Rs 19778.18 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 22.67% to Rs 1853.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1510.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 17.37% to Rs 19778.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16851.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income19778.1816851.21 17 OPM %51.4744.16 -PBDT2493.232329.93 7 PBT2493.232329.93 7 NP1853.121510.68 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU