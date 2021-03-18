Union Bank of India extends losing spree

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 34.55, down 1.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 102.86% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 50.82% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.55, down 1.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 14655.8. The Sensex is at 49635.3, down 0.33%.Union Bank of India has lost around 14.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 11.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2199.05, down 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 157.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

