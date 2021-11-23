Union Bank of India gains on allotting AT-1 bonds worth Rs 2000 cr

Union Bank of India rose 2.85% to Rs 45.10 after the bank said that it has allotted unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, fully paid-up basel-III compliant additional tier- 1 (AT-1) bonds aggregating to Rs 2000 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 November 2021.

Union Bank of India is a state-run bank. The Government of India held 83.49% stake in the bank as on 30 September 2021.

