Union Bank of India in demand

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 38.05, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.05% in last one year as compared to a 60.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 86.8% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.05, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 14659.1. The Sensex is at 48650.57, down 0.08%. Union Bank of India has risen around 10.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 8.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2239.7, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 217.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)