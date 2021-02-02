Union Bank of India sees good buying

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 33, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.75% in last one year as compared to a 24.25% slide in NIFTY and a 10.63% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 33, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.87% on the day, quoting at 14547.6. The Sensex is at 49555.64, up 1.97%. Union Bank of India has gained around 1.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 8.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1956.15, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

