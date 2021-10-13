Union Bank of India soars 2.52%

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 40.65, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.67% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% jump in NIFTY and a 104.6% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Union Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.65, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18147.8. The Sensex is at 60704.11, up 0.7%. Union Bank of India has gained around 18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 13.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2649, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 211.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 154.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

