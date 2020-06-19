Union Bank of India soars 5.78%, up for third straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 31.1, up 5.78% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 58.73% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% fall in NIFTY and a 53.64% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31.1, up 5.78% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. Union Bank of India has added around 35.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 30.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1387.5, up 2.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

