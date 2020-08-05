Union Bank of India up for third consecutive session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 29.6, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 54.84% in last one year as compared to a 1.67% slide in NIFTY and a 46.18% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. Union Bank of India has slipped around 8.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1420.2, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

