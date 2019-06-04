Uniply Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.09% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 16.50% to Rs 97.84 croreNet profit of Uniply Industries declined 43.09% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.50% to Rs 97.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.06% to Rs 39.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 468.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 387.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales97.84117.17 -16 468.58387.93 21 OPM %9.298.26 -13.5815.83 - PBDT13.4514.62 -8 63.4647.27 34 PBT12.2413.74 -11 59.2743.10 38 NP7.1212.51 -43 39.5032.90 20
