Uniply Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 43.09% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.50% to Rs 97.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.06% to Rs 39.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 468.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 387.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

