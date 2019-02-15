Uniply Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.89% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 112.57 crore

Net profit of Uniply Industries rose 56.89% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 112.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 102.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales112.57102.50 10 OPM %13.5117.42 -PBDT20.9613.90 51 PBT19.9312.74 56 NP13.328.49 57

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019.

