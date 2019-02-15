Uniply Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.89% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uniply Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.74% in the September 2018 quarter
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
ED attaches assets worth Rs 58.19 cr of Green Valley Plywood
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.25 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 112.57 croreNet profit of Uniply Industries rose 56.89% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 112.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 102.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales112.57102.50 10 OPM %13.5117.42 -PBDT20.9613.90 51 PBT19.9312.74 56 NP13.328.49 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU