Unique Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Vinati Organics takes note of change in directorate
Meghmani Organics spurts after robust Q3 results
Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 77.10% in the December 2018 quarter
Vipul Organics standalone net profit rises 53.03% in the December 2018 quarter
Mangalam Organics standalone net profit rises 587.70% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 78.85% to Rs 8.37 croreNet loss of Unique Organics reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 78.85% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 112.90% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.96% to Rs 28.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.374.68 79 28.9538.58 -25 OPM %-17.4421.15 -4.422.31 - PBDT-1.620.11 PL 0.780.40 95 PBT-1.670.06 PL 0.610.25 144 NP-1.130.14 PL 0.660.31 113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU