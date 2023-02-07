Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 58.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 110.23% to Rs 51.97 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics declined 58.53% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 110.23% to Rs 51.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.51.9724.721.7511.571.292.981.252.940.902.17

