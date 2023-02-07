JUST IN
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 58.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 110.23% to Rs 51.97 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics declined 58.53% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 110.23% to Rs 51.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales51.9724.72 110 OPM %1.7511.57 -PBDT1.292.98 -57 PBT1.252.94 -57 NP0.902.17 -59

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:32 IST

