Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 430.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 123.62% to Rs 30.86 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics rose 430.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 123.62% to Rs 30.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.8613.80 124 OPM %1.522.54 -PBDT1.530.31 394 PBT1.490.27 452 NP1.060.20 430

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:14 IST

