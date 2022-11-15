Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 430.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 123.62% to Rs 30.86 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics rose 430.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 123.62% to Rs 30.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.30.8613.801.522.541.530.311.490.271.060.20

