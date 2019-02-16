Uniroyal Industries standalone net profit rises 24.05% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 8.58 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Industries rose 24.05% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.588.09 6 OPM %24.8323.11 -PBDT1.651.45 14 PBT0.980.83 18 NP0.980.79 24

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 10:36 IST

