Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.64% to Rs 10.03 crore

Net profit of rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 42.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

10.0311.1042.6143.733.194.955.334.850.210.200.940.780.070.060.400.240.070.060.400.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)