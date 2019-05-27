Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.64% to Rs 10.03 croreNet profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 42.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.0311.10 -10 42.6143.73 -3 OPM %3.194.95 -5.334.85 - PBDT0.210.20 5 0.940.78 21 PBT0.070.06 17 0.400.24 67 NP0.070.06 17 0.400.24 67
