Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.97% to Rs 8.03 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.038.54 -6 OPM %6.107.26 -PBDT0.240.22 9 PBT0.110.08 38 NP0.110.08 38

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:36 IST

