Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.97% to Rs 8.03 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.038.546.107.260.240.220.110.080.110.08

