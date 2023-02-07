Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.97% to Rs 8.03 croreNet profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.038.54 -6 OPM %6.107.26 -PBDT0.240.22 9 PBT0.110.08 38 NP0.110.08 38
