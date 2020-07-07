Unison Metals consolidated net profit declines 51.15% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 7.09% to Rs 48.33 crore

Net profit of Unison Metals declined 51.15% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 48.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 165.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales48.3345.13 7 165.72148.81 11 OPM %5.2810.75 -4.604.91 - PBDT2.074.31 -52 4.782.90 65 PBT1.483.42 -57 2.220.66 236 NP1.272.60 -51 2.04-0.40 LP

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 09:20 IST

