Unison Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 23.46 crore

Net loss of Unison Metals reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 23.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.17% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 75.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.4620.92 12 75.8664.89 17 OPM %2.1312.24 -6.377.44 - PBDT-0.182.01 PL 2.632.18 21 PBT-0.551.63 PL 0.860.85 1 NP-0.241.19 PL 0.500.48 4

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 09:20 IST

