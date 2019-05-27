Unison Metals standalone net profit rises 693.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 33.42% to Rs 20.92 crore

Net profit of rose 693.33% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.42% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 64.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

20.9215.6864.8965.5512.247.337.446.272.010.452.181.851.630.070.850.661.190.150.480.60

