Unison Metals standalone net profit rises 693.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 33.42% to Rs 20.92 croreNet profit of Unison Metals rose 693.33% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.42% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 64.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.9215.68 33 64.8965.55 -1 OPM %12.247.33 -7.446.27 - PBDT2.010.45 347 2.181.85 18 PBT1.630.07 2229 0.850.66 29 NP1.190.15 693 0.480.60 -20
