Unistar Multimedia standalone net profit declines 82.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.54% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Unistar Multimedia declined 82.46% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.54% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

