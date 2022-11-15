Unistar Multimedia standalone net profit declines 82.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.54% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Unistar Multimedia declined 82.46% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.54% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.380.65 -42 OPM %-7.8998.46 -PBDT0.140.67 -79 PBT0.140.67 -79 NP0.100.57 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU