United Breweries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 927.5, down 3.73% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.59% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% slide in NIFTY and a 5.5% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 927.5, down 3.73% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 10945.8. The Sensex is at 37032.42, down 1.69%.United Breweries Ltd has eased around 12.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29322.35, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 926.1, down 3.95% on the day. United Breweries Ltd tumbled 31.59% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% slide in NIFTY and a 5.5% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 171.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)