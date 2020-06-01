United Breweries Ltd jumps 2.5%

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 980.9, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.44% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% slide in NIFTY and a 1.65% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 980.9, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 9886.95. The Sensex is at 33565.8, up 3.52%. United Breweries Ltd has gained around 1.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29296.95, up 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 982.6, up 3.14% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is down 26.44% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% slide in NIFTY and a 1.65% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 55.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)